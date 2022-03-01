Students who want to get a jump start on college should take advantage of available dual credit courses, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“By taking dual credit courses, students can earn their high school diploma and college credit at the same time,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These classes give students a head start on achieving their goals for the future.”
Now is the time for students thinking about their 2022–2023 class schedule to see what dual credit programs are available in their area. They might be able to take dual credit classes at their own high school or through a nearby college.
Some Kentucky school districts offer programs that let students graduate with not only a high school diploma but also a two-year college degree.
Students in public and private high schools should discuss their options with their guidance counselor. Home-schooled students should contact the admissions office at colleges that offer dual credit classes.
