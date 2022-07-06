The Community Work Transition Program works with high school students to help identify their interests and set career goals.
As part of the Work Transtion Program, Caden Bobrowksi (center) and Ashton Napier (far right) visited the Booneville Sentinel yesterday to peek their possible interest in journalism.
Pictured with Caden and Ashton is Joy Brewer, Lisa Robinson - Sentinel Editor, and Jessica Butler - Sentinel Publisher.
Mrs. Candace Thomas is also an instructor of the program.
