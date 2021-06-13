“We’re losing generational wealth. We’re losing value here.” -Heirs’ property owner in Georgia
Imagine visiting your grandparents’ old home place during the summers when you were a kid, playing next to the creek, picking tomatoes out of the garden. Perhaps a cousin or a sibling still lives on the property, or perhaps there were no relatives around to continue caring for it after your grandparents passed. If your grandparents left no will, the property would have passed to their children, and their children’s children, and perhaps you now own a partial interest in the property as well. The property in this scenario is known as “heirs’ property” and often results in what is called “clouded” or “tangled” title. While owning heirs’ property can provide special and meaningful connections to your family’s past, the clouded title can unfortunately create a number of legal and financial obstacles if not managed appropriately.
The Livelihoods Knowledge Exchange Network (LiKEN) is seeking participants from eight counties in Kentucky to explore these types of issues and answer questions about ancestral and cultures to land, property sales, property law, and family and community wealth. With your help, they hope to shed light on family land co-tenancy ownership arrangements - something known as “heirs’ property.”The LiKEN researchers want to know about the patterns of heirs’ property ownership, the maintenance or loss of family land and wealth, and the legal and non-legal routes families and attorneys take to either hold onto or sell their family land in Kentucky.
LiKEN will be on tour throughout the counties of Cumberland, Floyd, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, and Pike in June and July 2021. During the tour they will be conducting interviews and gathering documents to help illustrate different ways in which heirs’ property ownership can play out.
About the Study: Heirs’ property is land that is owned by multiple family members, or heirs, in a co-tenancy arrangement. Most of the time, heirs’ property is passed down over the generations without clear titles or wills. One problem with this type of property ownership is that any person who is an heir or who may have purchased an interest in the property from an heir can file a lawsuit requesting a court of law to force a sale of the property or otherwise divide the property. These lawsuits are known as partition actions.
Partition actions can be burdensome on family members who do not want to sell their land or home, or for those who would be disadvantaged if the land were divided. To assist families with these types of lawsuits, the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (UPHPA) was created in 2010. The objective of this study is to look at how this law, aimed at helping people with heirs property ownership, might work instates like Kentucky. In fact, in Kentucky, the UPHPA was just introduced to the legislature in January 2021, so LiKEN will be very interested in assessing the potential impact the law’s passage could have on family land ownership.
This study is directed by Megan White in collaboration with co-Principal Investigators, Dr. Cassandra Johnson Gaither (Research Social Scientist, U.S. Forest Service), Dr. Simona Perry (LiKEN Communications & Impact Coordinator) and Dr. Betsy Taylor (LiKEN Executive Director). The study is funded by the Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Policy Center at Alcorn State University in Mississippi, and is supported by LiKEN’s research partners from the U.S. Forest Service, Mississippi State University, and University of Kentucky and an advisory board of social scientists and legal scholars from across the country.
Looking for Study Participants
In Kentucky, LiKEN will be investigating the occurrence of heirs’ property in selected counties, documenting the experiences of heirs’ property owners and the attorneys who assist heirs in resolving property issues, and assessing the potential impact passage of the UPHPA law in Kentucky might have. To do this, LiKEN will be interviewing families with heirs’ property in order to develop a grounded understanding of their experiences and perceptions. To understand legal cases and administrative processes they will be interviewing county officials, real estate attorneys, and other people with expertise in these matters. The data gathered during this study will be compiled into a report that will be distributed to the general public, policy makers, and scholars.
If you are an heirs’ property owner in Kentucky or an attorney and legal expert who assists families in real estate or property matters, please consider participating in this research by agreeing to an interview or sharing documents, photographs, or video recordings about your heirs’ property. To schedule an interview or to find out where to send heirs’ property documents, photographs, or videos, please contact Megan White at mwhite@likenknowledge.orgor 859-474-0121.
About LiKEN: LiKEN is a link-tank for communities - to build capacity to grow good livelihoods based on local assets, to monitor community health and wealth to avoid boom and bust, and to take evidence-based action for future well-being based on deep understanding of the past. For more information, go to https://likenknowledge.org/projects/heirs-property-project.
