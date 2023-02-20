As I write this column, it’s the Saturday before Valentine's Day. A day where all across the world people do nice things for their sweetheart, to show them that they are loved and appreciated. Roses will be bought all over the world and every piece of chocolate will be gone from store shelves. You’ll see on social media pictures of couples going out for dinner or maybe a surprise ring they didn’t know they were going to get. It’s a big day for a lot of people!
As for me? It’s become just another day. When I was a little boy I always dreamed of falling in love one day. I watched those romantic movies where couples fell apart only to make up and get back together by the time the credits fell. I read those sappy love stories where the girl sees the guy for who he really is on the inside and even though to everyone else she was “out of his league” she still fell for him and the ‘geek’ wound up with the girl.
And all that stuff done was to build up high expectations for me for what love can be. So I’ve spent the better part of the last 20 years trying to search for it and now more than any other time in my life, I’ve never been further away. I’ve spent the last 20 years that I’ve been an adult man, trying to be someone that a lady could be proud to be with. I’ve tried to be more in touch with my feelings so I could be more considerate of a woman’s needs. I’ve tried to be more patient to wait on things to work out with different people, but it never did. And all I’ve done is routinely set myself up for failure and eventually after so many failed attempts, I just waved the white flag and forgot about it.
And some of the things that I’ve been through with those failures over the years would be enough to break me, if I wasn’t a strong minded guy that refuses to give up. I’ve been told I didn’t have a home of my own, that’s why I’d never find someone. I’ve been told I didn’t make enough money to have a future with a woman, that’s why I’d be alone. I’ve even been told I’m too nice to women, that if I was more of a jerk then it’d work out better for me in the long run.
And I admit, it’s hard being alone all the time and sometimes it’s even very discouraging. It’s hard having something good happen to you in life and you want to share it with your significant other but there’s none to be found. It’s hard shuffling your feet into restaurants and eating at a table for one, while couples sit at tables all around you happy and enjoying themselves. I remember just a few months ago I was at the movies in Richmond and as I was going in there was a guy that looked about my age with a woman I suppose was his wife and a little boy that looked just like the both of them. They were in line at the concession stand in front of me and they were taking the little boy to see some kind of movie and he was holding their hand while they waited to pay for their stuff. I thought to myself “Man, I wish that was me.”
And as I went home that night, everything hit me like a ton of bricks. Here I am, in my late 30’s stuck in the same situation I was in 20 years ago. I have no significant other, not even close. Sure, I’ve dated a few times over the years but nothing ever worked out for me. But I have people I graduated with who have kids that are in high school now and I don’t even have a plan for one of my own. If I had a kid 9 months from today, by the time I graduated high school I’d be nearly 60 years old. There’s nothing wrong with having a kid at any age, I just thought things would be a lot different for me.
In my memory book from high school in the part where you put where you see yourself in 10 years from graduation, I put “with a family and a career.” And here we are, double that time down the road and I’m just as emotionally lost as I was the day I wrote that.
I want so bad to be the reason some woman lights up when I come into the room. I want to be someone she brags to her friends about being a good man. I’m pretty sure that most people think I’m an oddball now, because hardly anyone outside of my circle of friends will check in with me from time to time. But that’s ok, because I just keep plugging along, keeping the faith that one day my time will finally come to be happy.
I’m happy for all of those who have found love and happiness, because everyone deserves it just as much as I do. But that’s the key word to me, I deserve it too. I deserve to be made to feel like I’m someone worth holding onto, not feel like garbage from being thrown away like yesterday’s trash by people. These eyes have stared into a lot of eyes who promised forever, but failed. These ears have heard a lot of lies from the lips of people who promised they’d never hurt me, but did. But you will not break my spirit, because I’m smarter now about who I let see the side of my heart that not everyone gets to look at. I might be down, but I’m not out. My day in the sun is coming, someone will love me for me!
