I figured that I’d try to do something a little different this week. So many times in our lives we are put on a time limit. It might be a 20 minute wait on a pizza in the oven. It might be a timed lunch break at work. It might even be a speech you’re writing for work. The point is, most of us are on a schedule.
While many aspects of our life are on schedule, I’d like to think that our actual life isn’t. Because of the things we go through, sometimes the time is different for us. How many times have you told someone something that you’ve did only for them to say they did that same thing quicker or faster? If you’re like me, plenty. It could be simple things like reading a book or binge watching a season of a TV show over a weekend. Or it could be more in depth, like getting over someone.
Emotionally speaking, time is varied from person to person. Someone might have been in a long term relationship with someone only to break up hastily. You might have been through the same thing. But in their case, they rebounded quickly and moved on to someone new. But you? You can’t do that so quickly, the wounds are still real and fresh. But don’t beat yourself up over it. What may take no time at all for another person, might be something you struggle with for awhile. It doesn’t mean somethings wrong with you or that you’re a weak person, it just means that you take longer to heal and that’s fine.
Taking your time to heal or to do anything in general is important. We often feel so rushed to see results with things or meet deadlines that we stress ourselves out to the max in order to meet them. We often get discouraged when we don’t progress as fast as other people. You might be trying to lose weight along with a couple of your friends. You might have only lost 2 pounds this weigh in, but your friend has lost 10 and you feel defeated. You’re not defeated. You’re making progress! Stay in there!
Emotionally speaking, taking your time is even more important. If you’ve been in a bad relationship with someone and it ends, the worst thing you can do is jump back into another one when you’re not ready to. You might hear the words of all your friends telling you to move on and get back in there, but you know deep down you’re not ready to yet. Don’t feel pressured to meet their expectations of how fast you should move on. Because when you try to meet those expectations too quickly because you’re hurt, most of the time you wind up hurting someone else along the way. Because when you’re emotionally wounded you want to be close to someone, you want to be held inside of arms that care about you. But you should only want that when your heart is ready to love and be loved again.
But one thing that taking your time means you must have is patience. And judging from the way society is today, we’re all pretty lacking in that department. Almost everyone you meet is in a hurry. It seems like 75% of the cars you meet on the road are in a hurry to get wherever they’re going to as fast as they can. Or you’ll meet people in passing and all of them are power walking and talking on their cell phone in a hurry to get to their next stop. People get impatient waiting in drive thru’s at restaurants that they leave in anger and go to the place with the shortest line even if it’s not what they wanted.
We all need to just calm down a little and take our time, whatever it is. Take your time to heal yourself, emotionally and physically. Life is precious, stop stressing out so much trying to zoom your way through life. One day when life is winding down and our bodies are tired and worn out,, we’ll look back on our life and hopefully smile. With our wrinkled hands, we’ll hold the memories we’ve made with the people we care about and all that we’ll leave behind is our legacy. Take time to slow down and notice the small things in life. The birds in the trees. The flowers on the creekbank. The sunset at night and sunrise in the morning. Spending time with our family and friends that love us and make us feel whole. So what if your life isn’t moving along on the same schedule as someone else! The point is, it’s still moving! Like the old saying goes “You never know the power of a moment, until it’s a memory!” and that rings so true today. The dishes can wait. That report for work can wait a little longer. Take some time for you and don’t be ashamed of it! Slow down. It’ll all come out in the wash!
