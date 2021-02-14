Teresa Ann Amis Obituary

Teresa Ann Amis, age 60, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky. Born November 30, 1960, in Owsley County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Edd and Opal Gray Amis. She grew up in Booneville, Kentucky, and attended Owsley County High School. Along with her beloved companion, Joe Gross, she is survived by one daughter, Olivia Paige Gross, and one son, Roger Michael Amis, two sisters, Virginia (Rolfes) Hensley, Crescent Springs, Kentucky, and Wanda Wilder, Booneville, Kentucky. She is predeceased by one brother, Eugene Amis, Booneville, Kentucky. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Hunter Michael Amis and Oaklyn Rayne Hurd and one niece, Kathy Miller and nephew, Eric Cooper. Teresa’s beautiful smile and loving spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
We would especially like to recognize the wonderful caregivers of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation for the public will be held Saturday, February 6, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Buford Powell with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.
