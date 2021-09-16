Terry Named as New Head Coach of OC Owls Boys Basketball

Owsley County Athletics announced the hiring of Neil Terry (above) as the new head boys basketball coach on their Facebook page on September 1st.
Coach Terry brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Owls.
Prior to becoming the head coach of the Owls Coach Terry spent 4 years as the Owls Middle school coach. He spent 2 years as head JV coach under Noah Noble. He then moved to Jackson County to help former Owsley head man Greg Parrett as JV coach and head assistant.
“It’s great to be back home. I’m ready to work hard and teach the boys the game of basketball and life skills that go with it. I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know the boys and have received nothing but positive feedback from them and the community. We have several goals that we want to accomplish and winning the 56th district tournament and competing in the 14th region” stated coach Terry.
Info via OC Athletics
