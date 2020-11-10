With Halloween in the rear view mirror, we’re inching closer to the next big Holiday of Thanksgiving. Normally, it’s the time of year where families spend time together being thankful over their blessings from the previous year. This year? It could be a little different. Due to COVID cases being higher than ever before, it’s unknown at this point of what Thanksgiving will even be like this year. Will families get to spend time together or will the risks outweigh the time spent together? Looks like we’ll just have to play it by ear, much like the rest of this year.
But Thanksgiving can also start inside of us. It doesn’t take being around a table full of food or surrounded by people to have a thankful heart for the life you have. It feels like more than ever before, this year I’m thankful for the little things. I’m thankful for my friends and family. I’m thankful for the roof over my head. I’m thankful for my little red car that I’ve put 85 thousand miles on now, that still cranks every time I turn the key. I’m thankful for my health. I’ve been sick several times this year, but thankfully I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve not had COVID.
With so much unrest in this politically hostile environment going on in our big cities, I’m thankful for my small town life. I’m thankful when I lay my head down at night, I don’t hear sirens and turmoil outside of my window. When I lay down at night, the only thing I hear are pleasant sounds like crickets chirping and coon dogs barking. I’m thankful to have had a job during this whole pandemic at Bobcat. At a time when a lot of businesses are boarding up and closing down, we’ve all come together and survived. Due to the support of people who still believe in supporting small locally owned businesses, we’ve held on and even did better than normal at times despite the pandemic. I’ve never been out of a paycheck since March when all of this began, that’s a blessing in itself. My car is paid off. My bills are paid and I have money to do stuff when I need something. I’m not rich, but I’m getting by and that’s all anyone can ask for.
I’m thankful for my church. I’ve recently started attending church with my mom at Boonville United Methodist in town. I’ve been there before but it’s been several years ago. Most of my adult life, I’ve always gone to a different church than my family. But the importance of God and family has weighed heavily on my mind the past 8 months. So I decided that for the first time in many years, I’d complete our family circle and start going with my mom. It wasn’t an easy decision, because at other churches I’ve been to over the past few years, I’ve made some dear friends that I love with every ounce of my heart. But I’m just trying to do what I feel is right for me at this time in my life. My feelings haven’t changed in the slightest toward anyone else, anyone I’ve met along the way at other places have lifted me up and encouraged me in some of the darkest times of my life. I will always love them and the memories that we’ve shared over the years. God has always been good and has always been faithful. It’s my desire that in this time of transition in my life, that God will continue to bless me and use me wherever I’m at. I’m nothing special, but I’m willing to try and help in any way that I can. I’m nothing without God. If he’s not at the center of everything I do, it’s all in vain. I struggle so much with trying to do the right thing sometimes, but my hearts are always in the right place.
So what are you thankful for at this time of harvest in your life? Or do you feel like you’re not thankful enough for what you have in life? Do an inventory of things in your life that you feel you’re most thankful for. I’d say you’ll be surprised at just how many things you have listed. I encourage you during the next month to take notice of the little things in your life. Maybe you’ll see they were the big things after all!
