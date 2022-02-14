The Center for Rural Development is now accepting grant applications for the 2022 Kentucky Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) mini-grant program.
The mini-grant program (sometimes referred to as FLEX-E-Grants) is open to qualified local units of government and non-profit entities in 35 ARC-designated economically distressed Kentucky counties for capacity building planning and implementation projects.
Eligible counties include Adair, Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Grants are competitive and subject to approval for up to $10,000; require a 20 percent match of total project costs; and are to be completed within a six-month timeframe. Mini-grants are available on a reimbursement basis only.
For more information or to download a request for proposal, visit www.centertech.com.
All grant applications and supporting documents must be submitted to The Center for Rural Development by 3 PM (EST) on Feb. 25, 2022. Digital files are preferred and may be emailed to arc@centertech.com.
For questions about the application process or program guidelines, please call 606-677-6000 or email psimpson@centertech.com.
Awards will be announced in the spring of 2022.
The Center for Rural Development administers programs funds in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Local Government and the ARC.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.