The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 under special circumstances. Because of social distancing, the meeting was open to public. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, no one from the public showed up. The council had plans on how to take care of the public if they had shown up.
Mayor Nelson Bobrowski called the meeting to order. Mayor Nelson, City Clerk Tammy Shouse and Commissioner Kyle Bobrowski were present in the conference room with Interim City Police Chief Tara Roberts Chadwell in the building as well. The other commissioners and tourism director were on conference call. There was a motion to approve the minutes of the meetings on March 11th, 16th, 23rd and April 6th.
Lisa Botner spoke from the conference call. She talked about the Easter Egg Hunt. There was eggs hidden and pictures taken and put on facebook. There was prizes given from some local businesses. The plan was to get an Easter Bunny dressed up and let the Bunny go around town. A motion was made and carried to give $100 to the tourism director to get certificates as prizes for the online egg hunt. She also talked about going out on the river and mapping out a kayak route starting out at the Fish Trap Bridge and ending at the Fish Creek Boat Ramp. This is a beautiful trip. There was some trash along the route but not as much as expected because of the flooding that we have had recently. This map is on facebook. Mayor Nelson suggested that signage needs to be put up telling people where the boat ramps are located. He also stated that we need to get these ramps cleaned up. Lisa mentioned trying to get a hiking trip, close to the city limits, mapped out and put on facebook, too. Michael Paul asked Lisa to reach out to the forestry service and see about all the old forestry trails which would make ideal hiking trails. Lisa stated that she has gotten the first brochure put together to advertise Booneville but has not gotten it to print yet. The suggestion was made by Noah to get a Twitter account for the tourism in Booneville.
David Hall was working. He has three different projects going on right now. He gave his report by phone. He stated that he is trying to get the river motor pump back in, there is a temporary bypass to the river intake plant so that it can be accessed, and the guys went to look at a backhoe. They were really impressed with it. They tried it out and recommended that we go ahead and try to get it. Mayor Nelson stated that the city had received a grant up to $60,000 to help with the purchase of a backhoe. This is a 2017 backhoe with roughly 200 hours on it. It was priced at $79,000 but it was on sale for $59,000. It looks brand new. The hydraulic system is going out on the old backhoe. This is only the second backhoe purchase for the city. The grant for this is from FEMA and the city is responsible for 25% of the cost. Donna Hardin from KRADD helped the city fill out all the paper work and get this grant. A motion was made and carried to approve the purchase of the backhoe. The Sewer Rehab Project should be going out to bid very soon. The city workers are trying to practice social distancing as much as possible as they work.
Paul Nesbitt gave his report. He stated that there is not much to report on the Hwy 30 project. It could possibly take several more months to finish the work. Hwy 11 project will be bidding later this year. Construction is underway on the Sidewalk Project. They are over the time limit but they are doing a very good job. It should be finished in a couple of weeks. A motion was made and carried to approve a payment of $47,000 for the sidewalk project. The waterline project is getting the blacktopping that was torn up when they replaced the waterlines in the city. Paul stated that they would be opening bids on April 14, 2020 on the I/I Project. A motion was made and carried to approve a requisition for $10,240.
Tammy Shouse gave the collections report. She also stated that they are looking at getting a walk-up window and drop-box so that customers can pay their bills without having to come inside. This will be funded through COVID-19. They are also helping with getting ipads for the commissioners so that we can have meetings without having to meet in person.
Interim Police Chief Tara Roberts Chadwell said that it has been limited this month. Chief Roberts stated that she is just trying to keep the peace and respond to calls. She said that there is not a lot that can be done as far as citations right now because of the pandemic. She also tried to contact Tim Short about another Silverado for the city. This makes the second time that she has tried to contact them. She also talked about working about working a couple of nights a weeks to try to help curb the disruptions that are occurring at night.
Tammy stated that James had not been able to get to Booneville to help with the financials for the past month because of the pandemic. She stated that she is helping get the financials, Quickbook files and anything else he may need sent to him. Next month there will be two sets of financials to be approved. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills.
Todd Osterloh said that he had nothing to update the council on. The resolutions that had had a first reading last month have been postponed until the pandemic is over. #Team Kentucky has contacted counties asking for donations to the Commonwealth Personnel PPE for the frontline workers and some medical personnel. Mayor Nelson asked the council members to donate generously. He stated that this request was from Department of Local Governments. After much discussion, a motion was made and carried to donate $2,500 to this request. The Mayor stated that the city could give this month and again next month or the month after, providing the funding is available.
The summer work program kids can work 16 hours a week while school is in session and receive minimum wage while they work. They will be able to work more hours when school goes out. They are doing weed eating, cleaning and whatever they can to help out. This is considered contract labor.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
