The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by chairperson Joyce Campbell. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the last regular session and the special called meeting. A motion was made and carried to schedule a special called meeting on June 16, 2020 to do the Superintendent's Summative Evaluation.
Autumn gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve KETS 3rd Offer of Assistance in the amount of $3,008.00 to be escrowed. A motion was also made and carried to approve KETS Offer of Assistance to be matched in the amount of $15,901.00. A motion was made and carried to approve the Performance Bond Treasurer for 2020-2021 and another motion was made and carried to approve the 2020-2021depository bond. The KDE Assurances was tabled til the July meeting.
Bobby Bowling, Athletics Director, talked about the Title IX Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Title IX Report. Mr. Bowling stated that the coaches can meet with the student athletes June 1st -14th. They can start conditioning June 15th -29th. They are not allowed to meet in the gym because of COVID-19. However, they can utilize the parking lots, driveways, baseball field and softball field for conditioning. A motion was made and carried to approve.
Gary Cornett told the school board that the teacher evaluations did not change. He did say that the superintendent's evaluation has changed. Every two (2) years, the school code has to be looked at to make sure that it is up to date. Mr. Cornett stated that both the school principals and SBDM Councils have approved it for this upcoming year. A motion was made and carried to approve the school code. A motion was made and carried to approve the Annual Notice of Non-Discrimination.
A motion was made and carried to approve the OCES School Wide Title Plan. A motion was made and carried to approve the OCHS School Wide Title Plan. A motion was made and carried to approve the OCES Title Needs Assessment. Another motion was made and carried to approve the OCHS Title Needs Assessment. A motion was made and carried to approve the Owsley County School Medicaid Plan for 2020-2021. A motion was made and carried to approve the Special Education Annual Determination Letter for 2020-2021. A motion was made and carried to approve the ESS Daytime Waiver and another motion was made and carried to approve the 2020-2021 OCHS NTI Plan.
A motion was made and carried to approve several consent items such as: reviewingSBDM reports, approving surplus items, approve KEDC Cooperative Membership Agreement for 2020-2021, approve KSBA Annual policy Update 1st Reading and approve bids on the: school awnings for Head Start, security/fire protection supplies, custodial/shop supplies, transportation/bus parts & material, diesel fuel, propane, pest control, oil removing, drug testing, tires, camera system monitoring & repairs, asbestos management, soft drink, juice, & water vending. Saundra Bowman informed the school board that the school system has been awarded the “No Kid Hungry Grant.” This grant is for $30,000.00. It is to be used for transportation to feed kids during the COVID-19. (This money has not been used yet.) The Food Service was also approved to get gallons
of milk instead of the little paper cartons. They will be giving these to families during the month of June. Chad Mason asked that they would table the Pepsi/Coke vending til the July meeting so that he can try to find out which one will give the school a better deal. This also involves the drinks for the concession stands as well.
The City of Booneville and the Owsley County Board of Education have applied for the COPS Grant for three (3) years now. We have been informed that we have finally been approved. The amount is not known yet but this will help with the resource officers for the upcoming school year. Dr. Bobrowski informed the school board that there was a break-in at the Tech Center and the Drone was stolen. New cameras were ordered and have been installed. There is a reward being offered. The school system has received 300 new laptops via CARES money.
There are three that are retiring effective June 30, 2020. They are Dexter Allen Kidd, Tommy Jr. Baker and Connie Wilson. Brett Henson is resigning as of June 30, 2020. Dr. Bobrowski said that he would like to recognize Eugena Gabbard and Tammy Clifton, both Credit Recovery Teachers and Tina Bobrowski as the ESS Coordinator/Credit Recovery. All teachers should have received their letter of assignment.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.