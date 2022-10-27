The City of Booneville is Awarded ARC FLEX-E-GRANT for Chrysler Building

The City was fortunate to be awarded ARC FLEX-E-GRANT, the goal and purpose of the project funding was to reimagine the Chrysler Building into an attractive space to entice local entrepreneurs to establish new businesses providing essential services within the City of Booneville and Owsley County. The Chrysler Building, a former automobile dealership, is located along Hwy 28 in the City of Booneville.
The City is very appreciative of the funding provided through the ARC Flex-E Grant, enabling the City to put a fresh face on the Chrysler Building. Improving the façade has made a positive impact on our town. Upon announcement of award, before work even began a local business entrepreneur reached out and inquired about renting the facilities, Caudill’s Automotive is now open for business. A fresh coat of paint, an open sign in the window and the garage bays rolled up are a welcome sight in Booneville. Ryan and staff can repair all makes and models of vehicle, if you need repairs or a set of tires just drop by Monday – Friday between the hours of 12:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
The City will continue to work on improving space for local entrepreneurs to open businesses within Booneville. Input from local business owners and entrepreneurs is very important to the City, please let us know your thoughts and ideas on how to make positive improvements in our town. Let’s build our community together!
