A joint meeting was held Friday with all judges and staff at the Clay County Courthouse to discuss how they would proceed for the next three weeks.
The court will be holding all preliminary hearings via video on those lodged in jail.
The following is the official announcement:
IMPORTANT INFORMATION regarding OWSLEY DISTRICT COURT, Division No. 1 and No. 2: On Friday, March 13, 2020, the Kentucky Supreme Court entered an amended Emergency Order instructing the Kentucky Court system on mandatory measures aimed at stopping the spread of the Coronavirus. The Emergency Order impacts each court differently.
As it relates to District Court, the Supreme Court Order, with the exception of limited types of cases, requires that ALL matters before the District Court be POSTPONED until a date after April 10, 2020.
The Order directs District Judges to continue to conduct arraignments, preliminary hearings, bond modification motions and probation revocation motions for all defendants who are lodged in Jail. ALL other criminal and traffic cases which are currently scheduled for Court proceedings between March 16, 2020 and April 10, 2020, will be rescheduled as required by the Kentucky Supreme Court Emergency Order. Individuals who are witnesses in cases involving persons who are in jail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing, will be permitted to attend Court. However, no friends, family members or other additional persons may come into the Courtroom.
As it relates to Civil cases, the District Courts are not
permitted to hear any cases except emergency matters. All other matters: civil, small-claims, probate, eviction, guardianship etc., will be rescheduled. The Clay Circuit Clerk’s office will mail a Court Notice advising each individual and witnesses of the new Court date for each case.
