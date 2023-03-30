The County Hires a New Deputy

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the February meeting.
Dominic Johnson, County Treasurer, gave the monthly Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $391,782.42 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $13,027.04. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $5,836.31 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $66,228.74. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $3,866.67 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $5,872.71. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the Storage Fund has a cash balance of $3,831.56. The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $43,814.69 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $109,698.52. A motion was made and carried to approve the Treasurer's Report.
The City of Booneville sent a letter to the Fiscal Court asking for $1,000 - $1,500 for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. A motion was made and carried to donate $500.
The Fiscal Court opened bids for the surplus stuff that they had advertised. There was a bid of $50 on the winch from Kenny Gabbard, Sue Sparks had a bid of $150 on the Ford F-450, Jesse Bishop had a bid of $300 on the International cab and motor, Jesse Bishop had a bid of $250 on the Freightliner and Chris Isaacs had a bid of $4,277 for the Ford Drill Truck– a motion was made and carried to approve accepting these bids. The forklift and another International truck will need to be bid out again.
A motion was made and carried to confirm Lucas Turner (pictured right) as an Owsley County Sheriff's Deputy. He has already finished two parts of his training and needs to go to the Academy.
The 5 year Solid Waste Plan has already been approved. “It is doing a little better than it has been,” said Judge Little. The foreman's report was provided to the court.
The NRCS – Flood Recovery people came and talked to Judge Little and Jerry McIntosh and they
have approved $586,000 for some of the roads in Owsley County. This is state funding not federal. This would also clean up some of the former projects.
There was a motion made and carried to approve all legally incurred bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to approve doing transfers as needed. Dominic and Judge Little said that this is the first time that they are not having to transfer money into the Solid Waste Fund or Parks & Recreation Fund. This also includes the payroll or both of these funds. The Road Fund and Jail Fund are the only two that are going to require transfers.
Magistrate Jason Reed told the court that the Daniel Boone Days will be June 30th. “It will be expanded into 2 days and will be moved back to downtown Booneville. The car show will be back on Saturday as well. We would like to expand it into Fair Days within the next few years. It will be open all day Friday with a street dance that night and the same thing on Saturday with the car show that afternoon. The streets will be blocked off around 6:00 p.m. on June 29th and will reopen on Sunday morning July 1st. The committee is asking for the court to donate the same amount that they donated last year which was $3,000.” A motion was made and carried to approve donating $3,000 to Daniel Boone Days and the money can be taken from the ARPA Funds because this can be considered tourism.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying Kenny Gabbard for his work on taking down the signs and fixing the soffit on the outside of the courthouse.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
