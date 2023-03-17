The Fiscal Court Votes for a New Judicial Center for Owsley County

On February 27, 2023, the Owsley County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve a New Judicial Center for Owsley County.
The 23rd Judicial Circuit is the only circuit in the state that does not have a single Judicial Center within the circuit.
This is only the first step in a very long process. This will be added to the Judicial Branch 2024 Budget and will ultimately have to be passed by the General Assembly.
If all goes as planned, Owsley County citizens will see a $25,240,400.00 state funded building that will be 24,000 square feet.
Owsley County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Cornett said, “Mike Mays worked for years to see this come to pass. Making numerous trips to Frankfort and advocating any way he could. The only way I knew to truly honor Mike was to continue where he left off. Every avenue I could explore to gain information or advocate for the Judicial Center, I did. Mike was the first person I wanted to talk to when the Fiscal Court voted to approve it. He would be overjoyed.”
Jason Reed, Magistrate from District #2 said, “Our entire campaign was based on making a change for Owsley County and this past November, the people overwhelmingly agreed. This is our first step in making that change.” Judge Little and the rest of the Fiscal Court agreed.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor and OC Circuit Clerk - Phyllis Cornett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.