The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session via Zoom on Monday, April 13, 2020. The meeting was also available on Facebook Live, so that it was available to the public. The meeting was called to order by OC Judge Executive Cale Turner. Judge Turner asked for a motion to bypass the minutes for this month. A motion was made and carried to bypass the minutes til next month.
County Treasurer Cody Lewis gave the treasurer's report. The General Fund has a balance of $17,780.94. The Road Fund has a balance of $68,898.13. The Jail Fund has a balance of $1,091.93. The LGEA Fund has a balance of $22,919.66. The Solid Waste Fund has a balance of $22,699.48. The Parks & Recreation Fund has a balance of $1,532.27 and the LGEDF Fund has a balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receipt of the treasurer's report.
Judge Turner talked about the pandemic. He stated that about 5% of the people getting the virus die from it in the state of Kentucky. He said if you are sick, please isolate yourself because this is worse than the flu. Your actions could lead to an innocent person's death. Please, please take all the precautions that you can.
Senator Robert Stivers called the office last week and came by on Thursday afternoon. He brought 6 cases of hand sanitizer from Heaven Hills. The hand sanitizer is 80% alcohol. It has been distributed to first responders. The first responders are very appreciative of this donation. Judge Turner said he would like to thank Sen. Stivers for this because it is something that we needed.
The road foreman's report was not ready at the time of the meeting. Judge Turner told the magistrates that it would be ready on Tuesday. He also stated that if the magistrates have any roads that need attention, they can get in touch with the road foreman or with me (Judge Turner).
Judge Turner asked for a motion to transfer funds as needed providing that funding was available. A motion was made and carried to approve the transfers as needed. A motion was also made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills.
Magistrate Jerry McIntosh mentioned that he would like to encourage every citizen of Owsley County to please fill out the Census. Judge Turner stated that if you need help with filling out your Census, please call or come by the County Judge's office. He stated that Cody would be more than happy to help fill it out online for you. The whole process takes about 3 minutes or so to complete. He also stated that you don't have to worry about the government giving out your information. He said they already have more than the Census asks for. The number at the Judge's office is 606-593-6202. Judge Turner stated that the county needs to get their Census filled out because funding for the next few years depends on it. The Census deadline could be extended but don't wait.
The sheriff's office sent their quarterly report to the Judge's office. Judge Turner stated that the magistrates can pick up a copy at the office or they can wait until next month. The court just needed to acknowledger that they had received the report.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
