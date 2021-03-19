(Part 1)
The flood of 2021 that we had this March has been devastating for many in Owsley County. Thanks to all the First Responders and elected officials, no one was lost during the flood despite material items being destroyed and or damaged including homes and businesses.
One of those First Responders was Deputy Sheriff Eddie Dunahoo. He was so kind to send us pictures give you a view of what he and his fellow First Responders had to deal with to keep the communities of Owsley County and Booneville save during the flood.
THANK YOU, FIRST RESPONDERS, FOR ALL YOU DO!
Photos Courtesy of Deputy Eddie Dunahoo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.