By Pastor John Chamness,
Grace Fellowship Church, Beattyville
“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” That’s a phrase that was popular when I was growing up as a kid. Most often, it was used as a rebuttal by the victim of a verbal attack. I remember my older brother having a litany of unloving names and other flavorful comments he would take extreme joy in using against me. Sometimes I would respond with that age-old phrase, “sticks and stones…” but I honestly don’t know who I was trying to convince, him or me.
The truth is, sticks and stones can cause serious physical injury. What’s not true is that words have no impact on us. Words can penetrate beyond the layers of skin and bone and enter deep into the heart until they take root in your own thoughts. We all know people who have suffered verbal abuse and it’s not difficult to see the effect those words can have on people. In fact, some peoples’ lives have been devastated because of misguided words.
What’s the bigger crime? The greater shame is when a person begins to believe those negative words to the point that they begin using them as a weapon against themselves. In Proverbs chapter 4, the Bible tells us to “Guard your heart with all diligence, for out of it flows the issues of life.” There’s only one thing more important than what others say about you: that’s the words that you speak and think about yourself.
The Bible also reminds us that we all have a choice.
“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” – Deuteronomy 30:19.
It’s empowering when you realize that you do have a choice. You don’t just have to accept any negative, life-stealing words that have been spoken over you. And please don’t declare them over yourself—you have a choice, remember?
So, here’s some practical advice: when defeating and hurtful words have invaded your thoughts, know that spoken words are more powerful than just mere thoughts themselves. And more than that, the Word of God is even more powerful than any other words. The Word of God is alive and powerful. With the Word of God, we are able to pull down strongholds, we can ward off the fiery darts of the enemy. The Word of God saves, delivers, and protects. Thankfully, if you’ve already had a heart wounded by damaging words, the Word of God can also heal.
How do you exercise your right to choose? Simple: you choose to speak life over yourself! You choose to speak the Word of God. When words or thoughts tell you that you are worthless, then you speak what the Word of God says about you. You are accepted by the beloved. You are part of a chosen generation, a holy nation, a royal priesthood.
“I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t feel loved or accepted.” That’s the great thing about the Word of God, it’s power and ability to transform your life is not dependent on your feelings. In fact, it’s quite the contrary—the more you speak the life-giving Word of God, your feelings will begin to line up to it, just don’t give up. In the book of John chapter one, we read about how the Word of God became flesh. Of course, this is talking about Jesus, but the point is true that the Word of God still has the power to transform you, spiritually, emotionally, and even physically.
Your life is worth far too much to just allow anyone’s words to have the power to control it for you. Give God that control and use His Word to begin the healing and transforming process. There’s nothing too difficult for Him. I’ve seen so many lives changed by the Word of God and the ministry of His Spirit—yours could be next! At Grace Fellowship, we talk about things like that!
