By: Chris Dooley
Well here we are again! Hopefully you had a great Christmas and enjoyed the time spent with your family this holiday season. We were also fortunate enough to have a white Christmas this year for the first time in a decade. I think we ended up with about 5 inches of heavy wet snow here on my hill. As I write this article, I can still see the snow hanging on the tree limbs and piled up around the cars. It’s supposed to warm up the next couple of days so it’ll all be gone soon, but it sure was pretty while it lasted.
All in all, I had a great Christmas. I got lots of thoughtful gifts and surprises from people, some I didn’t even know I was going to receive. I did get that new TV that I’d had my eye on for awhile, now I can watch all of my games and movies on a much bigger TV than the one I had before. I also got clothes, gift cards, money and candy. However, the best thing I got this year was the time spent with my family and friends during the holidays. We had our small get together at work and with my family at my aunt’s house. All of that time was filled with laughter, peace and joy. It’s been a hard year and we haven’t got to do much together at all since March, so I enjoyed myself as much as I could.
At my family’s Christmas gathering, after we ate I slipped outside and sat on the porch in one of the reclining chairs. It was almost 50 degrees outside and on the inside they were calling for Christmas eve snow the next day. As I stretched out and rested my eyes, I thought to myself how this year was almost over. 2020 at the same time, has felt like the longest year & the fastest year ever. So many people are wanting to flip the page over to 2021 and hope things go better.
The news of a vaccine has people hopeful that sometime early next year that we can get back to normal life. I noticed that our beloved Owls basketball teams are supposed to start play in early January, I really hope they can. These kids the past year have lost so much to this pandemic. I hope they get to play every scheduled game and I wish them so much success on and off the court.
This is about the time of the year where people start making resolutions for next year that they hope they can keep. I’m guilty of making them too. It seems like every year it’s the same old resolution of losing weight, which I’ve done alright with this year. I’ve not lost a lot but I have shed a few pounds over the years. I could stand to shed several more next year as well.
My resolution next year is going to be one I’ve never wished for before. Next year I just want to live. Now you’re probably wondering what I mean by that, so hear me out. So many people are alive, but they’re not entirely living. So many simply go through the motions of life. They wish their life away by wanting Friday on a Monday, by wanting hot weather when it’s cold & cool weather when it’s hot. We rush our way through life and get caught up trying to meet this world’s demands that we lose ourselves along the way.
I’ve been guilty of going through the motions myself. There are plenty of days when I just want to lay on the couch with my Ipad fully charged and watch youtube until the sun sets. There’s days where I just want to be alone with my thoughts and shut the world out. But I realized, that’s not real
living. There’s people out there I could meet, there’s places I could explore, things I could see or do. There’s untapped potential inside of me that’s craving to burst out and help me leave my fingerprint on this world.
But I can’t take in the beauty of all that life has to offer if I’m in my room with the cover pulled over my head. I can’t see the sunrise if I sleep all day. I can’t make memories if I never go anywhere to make them. I want to grab life by the horns next year and actually feel like I’ve lived & accomplished something.
Here’s hoping that you do the same. You’ve read and supported me for 26 months now, it still blows my mind to think that I’m still here sharing my life with you all for over two years. I hope that as I start year 3 in this paper, that you never give up on me because I’m going to make you proud. More importantly than me, don’t give up on yourself.
This is your life, your new start, a new year. I hope it’s everything you’ve ever wanted and more! This is my last column for 2020, I’ll see you next year!
