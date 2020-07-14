Many times I find myself when I come home at night from work looking up at the stars. What a beautiful sight it is to have a beautiful summer night where the stars illuminate the sky so bright you can see them for miles. I often stand in awe at the beauty of God’s creation. Sometimes, I think about my life and the meaning of it. What’s my goal here on earth? Am I making a difference? Many times I ask myself those questions and sometimes I get down thinking of the answers.
I think to myself about whether all of the past two years that I’ve been able to share my stories with all of you has been worth it. Is my message of hope getting through to people or is it going in one ear and out the other? Have I said so much that it’s lost it’s power? Why aren’t people responding to the things I write like they used to? Have I lost my touch?
Those questions weigh heavily on my mind, mostly because I spend entirely too much time in my own head over thinking everything. I’m a open book with my feelings and emotions. I have reached the point of where I’m way past tired of spending my life alone. I miss having dates to look forward to. I miss being “missed” by someone. I miss the good morning texts, the late night talks, I miss it all. When you have as big of a heart as I do, you crave someone to share it with.
Many times I feel like I’m behind schedule on everything. I catch on slow to everything compared to others. Most of my life, I’ve just been average. I was average in school. I wasn’t awful at sports, but never played on a team. I’m not out of this world handsome, but I’m just an average dude. I’ve accepted it.
I see so many people out there getting chances and breaks that I haven’t got, which would normally make me jealous but I’ve been working on that. I’ve used the things others have that I don’t as motivation and fuel for the fire inside of me.
But life has a funny way of kicking you while you’re down sometimes. But every time it kicks me, I just dust myself off and get back up. I put my mouth piece back in and try to go down swinging. Because I know somewhere along the way, all this stuff in my life is going to make sense. All of the let down’s, the set backs, the failures. All the heartache, heartbreak and brokenness. All the storm clouds that have been raging in my life lately, I know will eventually open up a horizon where the sun will break through.
When I look at those stars of the night, my thoughts seem to travel to somewhere off in the distance. All of those moments that I’ve searched and searched for someone to share my life with, I wonder if some lady somewhere in this world is looking at those same stars wishing she could find someone JUST like me. And by just like me, I mean all the imperfections and blemishes I have. All of the gray hair that’s starting to frequently pop up in my beard. My crooked two teeth on the bottom. All of my insecurities about my weight, all my trust issues. It’s a heart warming thought to know that the person meant for me won’t care about any of that. And chasing that heart warming feeling has often felt like chasing after Bigfoot. Sometimes you have to wonder if it even is out there. But I keep my feelings locked inside because the last couple people I’ve let into my heart have hurt me. A lot of times I just keep to myself period and don’t bother anyone, because if you don’t let people in your heart they can’t break it.
But part of me hopes one day to find that light that guides me to shore. Without trying to sound overly romantic, I miss that connection with someone so much in my life. I see people’s pictures together and their weddings and part of me is super excited for them, but part of me also longs for that same feeling for myself.
They say you can’t rush things, because what’s meant to be will always find a way. But meant to be feels so far away sometimes on nights like tonight as I’m writing this on a late Saturday night. So many people are out spending the holiday weekend with someone they love and I’m at home struggling with loneliness over wanting my happy ending.
I don’t want to rush what’s meant to be, often times I just wish it’d kind of hurry up. If I live to be the normal age of a adult male, generally speaking, my life is probably half over. I’ve got so much to share with someone. I’ve got so many places I want to see, so many activities I want to do with her. I’ve got my fingers crossed that I find my lighthouse soon. Because this storm tossed sailor is ready to come home.
