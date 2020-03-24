The Booneville City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, March 11th. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. He stated that he had went to see Don Hughes in the hospital and that they had called the family in. He asked all in attendance to please pray for Don and his family. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the meeting on February 12th.
Lisa Botner, the new Tourism Director, was present to discuss some of the things that she has been doing. She has gotten Booneville listed as part of the “Ride the River Dragon Motorcycle Route.” She stated that she is
working on getting a river route. She would like to get some places along the river where people could stop and camp. She also stated that she would like to get a sign that points out some of the things that Booneville has to offer. She has a photography contest going on right now. If you have a good picture of places in Boonville or Owsley County and would like to enter them, get in touch with Lisa Botner. She stated that she is working with surrounding counties to try to promote Booneville and Owsley County.
David Hall gave his report. He stated that there will be a training on the new digital reading on March 24th and 25th. The department has been working very hard on keeping up with leaks. Paul Nesbitt had some requests for work that Nesbitt Engineering has done. These were approved by the council. He also stated that Hwy. 11 is still set to be bid out later this year. The Booneville Waterline project is completed except for the blacktop that still needs to be put down where the work was done.
The collections report was given and a motion was made and carried to approve the report. Johnny Logsdon had went home not feeling well, so Tara Roberts gave a short report about what she has been doing since the last meeting. She also stated that she leaves for the academy on June 21st. A motion was made and carried to amend the budget for the city police department since they had not allowed for a second police officer in the original budget. A motion was also made and carried to pay the bills. Another motion was made and carried to adjourn.
