The Owsley County Board of Education met in “Special Session” for November Meeting

The Owsley County Board of Education met in “Special Session” on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The regular scheduled meeting was on Election Day so the board rescheduled for the following Tuesday. Fannie Couch, Vice Chairperson, called the meeting to order. Chairperson Joyce Campbell was not in attendance due to illness. Roll call was taken and then a motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the board minutes from the October 11, 2022 meeting.
Peter Fisher with Rosstarrant Architects gave a presentation to the board and informed the board members that the school district is getting ready to do some work on their four year District Facilities Plan. “The district has asked Rosstarrant to do work on the Kentucky Facilities Inventory and Classification System which is the KFICS Facilities Assessment. We, along with an engineering firm from Lexington took a look at each of your facilities. There are four in the district and we went through them from stem to stern. We have provided audits to the Kentucky Department of Education and to the district. These audits are part of the process that the district will go through in developing their District Facilities Plan for the next four years. This presentation has 19 slides, has lots of information and is actually for the Local Planning Committee that will meet in a couple of weeks. These audits include factors such as: age of buildings, interiors, exteriors and is there enough room in the buildings. This process should be finished in April.” A motion was made and carried to approve taking Tim Bobrowski off the Local Planning Committee as Superintendent and adding Gary Cornett as Superintendent.
Sue Christian did a small presentation. She stated that the governor had signed a state-wide Proclamation declaring November 14 - 18 as Family Engagement Week in Kentucky. She went on to say, “Chelsea Harris is the College and Career Navigator for GEAR UP is going to do activities for students and families.
Some of the activities include: PhOLKS Photo Activity, Lee County ATC Student Showcase, send-home Family Interview, continuing to highlight Family Paint Night on School Live Feed and SEL “banner signing” activity.” Sue also told the board that she had gotten a hashtag for the Family Engagement Week (#KYFamEngage2022).
Autumn Herald gave the monthly Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Finance Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the BG-5 Close Out of the Farmer’s Market Construction Project from 2014. This had never been closed and it needs a motion to close it out. A motion was made and carried to approve the Roof Project/Contract OCES Gym from previous bids. The cost will be approximately $69,000. A motion was made and carried to re-approve 2 bus purchases with any and all documents (this was approved in July but the purchase was delayed and needs to be re-approved). A motion was made and carried to approve Advertisement/Bid’s for Alarm Monitoring Service/Repairs beginning January 1, 2023. Currently, we are using several companies and we would like to get it with one company. A motion was made and carried to approve/amend Certified Salary schedule for 2022-2023 SY for retired teachers that come back to work. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s Travel Expense for October and November, 2022.
Sylvia McIntosh gave the results of the OCES Ky Test Data. The OCES is in the orange for academics but school safety is in the yellow. She said that children could be referred to RTI for not only reading and math but also for behaviors. Lincoln Spence went over both the middle school and high school test data. The middle school was orange but very close to yellow. The high school was in the green level on the spectrum. Only a handful of high schools in the 14th region made it into green and those were Owsley County, Hazard Independent, Leslie County and Jackson Independent.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: SBDM reports (OCES did not meet due to illness), approve MOU UK Nutrition Program, approve Head Start Application 2023-2024, approve Head Start T/TA Plan 2023-2024, approve Head Start Budget 2023-2024, approve Advertisement for Bids on District Technology Upgrade, approve Over Night/Out of State Trips (GEAR UP-San Francisco, CA January or February 2023 -had to have tentative approval by October 31st t start the planning process for Lincoln Spence, Hailey Sandlin and Chelsea Harris-GEAR UP will pay all expense), Head Start Responsive Program Planning Conference -Atlanta, Ga. November 8-10, 2022 - this was late getting put on the agenda due to Atlanta giving them the late notice, and reports from each department.
In personnel action, Orville Bennett and Kim Johnson were employed as Certified Substitute Teachers (pending paperwork), Kim Johnson employed as part-time Reading/Math Interventionist at OCES, Neil Mullins was employed as Assistant Volleyball Coach, Tiffany Sandlin was employed as Instructional Assistant I/Special Ed. OCES, Tracy Gunter was employed as Full Time Custodian/Bus Driver. The board wanted to recognize Megan Bowling as ESS Coordinator OCES. The board accepted the resignations of Hope Smith - Special Ed. Aide (effective 10/14/2022) and Joy Beth Bowman (effective 10/31/2022). Harold Terry was approved for being a volunteer for Boys’ Basketball (pending paperwork).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.