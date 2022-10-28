The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, October 11,2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Joyce Campbell. Attendance was taken by Board Secretary Betty Jo Neeley. A motion was made and carried to approve the Agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Meeting Minutes from the September 13, 2022 meeting.
The Stilwell Award given by the Kentucky Department of Education was awarded to elementary teacher Tanya Begley, retired high school teacher Tina Bobrowski, technology director, Brett Burns and retired former Superintendent Dr. Tim Bobrowski. This award was for the teachers, technology coordinators and superintendents that were able to keep their schools going when Covid hit. “This award was named after Bill Stilwell who created all the lift serves in the state of Kentucky before his death. He tried to make sure that students had what they needed and the teachers had the resources they needed. The KDE web apps and stuff that works is his doing.
Bill was noted for wearing red suspenders everyday. This is a prestigious and selective group of people. I nominated our STCs at the time and the superintendent at the time. They had also nominated me,” said Mr. Brett Burns. ”When we had to close our schools for Covid, we were already one to one with every student. In our first survey, we only had 3% of our students that did not have internet access at home. Both of our STCs had full time virtual setups when the pandemic hit.” Honorary coins were given to each recipient.
Autumn Herald gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve KETS Offer of Assistance FY2023 in the amount of $7,433.00 to be escrowed. A motion was made and carried to approve the Transfer of Funds for the OCES Discretionary Fund to OCES Library Fund in the amount of $4,290.00 and the OCHS Discretionary Fund to OCHS Library Fund in the amount of $5,640.00. A motion was made and carried to approve the Memorandum Of Agreement with Soil Conservation. Chad Mason has gotten the work started on the Betty Sebastian house that Soil Conservation will be renting. Some updates will include the addition of a handicap ramp and updating the inside with more lighting and the removal of the carpeting. They should be moved in by November 1st. The rent will be in the form of scholarships for Owsley County students.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s travel expense for September and October. A motion was made and carried to approve Family Medical Leave for Kendra Lawson from September 19, 2022 - December 19, 2022. The discussion turned to the Resolution on Student Trips.
Lincoln Spence, OCHS Principal, told the board that they are looking at going to Washington, DC and Ocean City, Maryland this year. Mr. Spence explained to the board that since there is so much Kentucky history on the eighth grade test, it would make more sense to take them on an overnight trip in Kentucky. We have a three day Itinerant but it is not finalized yet. We would like to go to the Mammoth Cave. Day two we would like to go to the Lincoln birthplace and visit My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown. We have a note to try to schedule the Old Kentucky Dinner Train. We could teach the students a course on etiquette and table etiquette before riding the train. Day three we would attend Church-hill Downs in Louisville, the Henry Clay Estate in Lexington and finish the trip with Fort Boonesboro. The fifth grade is going to be going to Frankfort for they trip. A motion was made and carried to amend the Resolution on Student Trips. We will have the School Report Card at a later date. It will be accessible to teachers on Thursday and media release next week.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Consent Items such as: OCES and OCHS SBDM Reports, approve the KETS FY22 Technology Activity Report, approve the Cintas Contract for 2022-2023, approve facility use request for the OC Farm Bureau Banquet - OCHS Cafeteria October 6, 2022, approve fundraisers (Class of 2023 sale Poinsettias, Sponsorship for Middle School Basketball uniforms and Dipping Dots), approve overnight/out of state trip - Senior Trip (Washington, DC tentatively scheduled for April 27-May 2), OCHS Theater KTA State Competition (November 18-20, 2022 Campbellsville University), FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference (November 17-19, 2022 Orlando, Florida - only one student that may or may not go), Head Start/Early Head Start Parent Day Trip to Aquarium in Gatlinburg, TN on November 19, 2022 and the reports from each department.
The Owsley County Schools would like to welcome the following people that have been employed: Charlie Davidson (DPP), Tracy Gunter (Substitute Custodian), Jerry McIntosh & Donny Johnson (Full time Bus Drivers),Emily Himes (Save the Children After School Tutor), Tanya Horn, Lexus Wilder & Lea Hudson (Full time Cooks), Hope Smith (Special Education Aide/ESSER Funded Position), Mackenzie Treadway (Certified Substitute - pending paperwork), Diana Herald (Full time Teacher Assistant HS/EHS), Susan Stepp (Elementary Boys’ Basketball Coach) and Serita McCoy (ESS Coordinator OCHS).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
