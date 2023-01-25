The Theatre Comes to the School Board

The regular monthly meeting of the Owsely County Board of Education started with the swearing in of two board members: Andra DeBord and Kim Campbell. County Judge Executive Zeke Little administered the Oath of Office for them. Then Fannie Couch nominated Joyce Campbell to serve as Chairperson of the Board for 2023-2025. Andra DeBord seconded the nomination with all members voting to approve. Andra DeBord nominated Fannie Couch as Vice-Chairperson for 2023-2025. Kim Campbell seconded with all members voting to approve.
Joyce Campbell, Chairperson, called the regular monthly meeting of the Owsley County School Board to order. She asked for a roll call of all in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to appoint Board Secretary – Betty
o Neeley, Board Treasurer – Autumn Herald and Board Attorney – Grant R. Chenoweth/Porter, Banks, Baldwin & Shaw, PLLC. A motion was also made and carried to approve keeping the meeting times and dates of the school board as they currently are – on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Artie White, White & Associates, was present to give the findings for the annual audit. Mr. White stated that he had six people working on this audit. They found no deficiencies and no findings. He also went over some parts of the audit with the members. He stated that Autumn Herald (Treasurer) handled it quite well. There are no corrective measures for this school board on this audit.
The theater students were present. They are under the direction of Stevi Nolan. Rachel Hisel is helping out. Superintendent Gary Cornett explained to the board members “this theater group had gone to Campbellville a couple of months ago because they had won a regional competition. They got to compete at the state level and they were doing their Christmas concert last month at the time of the board meeting. So we got them here this month. We just wanted to take a moment to recognize these kids.” The students gave their name and grade. Mrs. Nolan stated, “We were one of three groups that qualified to go on to state. Our instrumental band group performed with us. We got a lot of good comments from Phil Neace, President of KTA.” Mr. Cornett said, “I would also like to recognize Chad Mason for helping out with all the transportation and Autumn Herald for digging through the budget to keep the costs at a minimum to pay for your rooms. They worked behind the scenes to make sure that we could help you out.” Mr. Spence said, “I just want to let these students know how proud I am for the time that they put in and how serious they have taken this program. They have many late evenings.”
A motion was made and carried to approve the board meeting minutes from the December 13, 2022 meeting. Then there was some discussion about the annual KSBA Conference to be held on February 24-26, 2023 at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky. All board members will be attending. The talk turned to the passing of Mr. Bob Wilson. There is some talk about naming the Kids on Stage room after Mr. Wilson. There will be more discussion later about what we will do for sure.
Autumn Herald gave the monthly Financial Report. She told the board members that she did not have a Payrolls and Claims Report because the system that they use went down statewide. Fortunately we were not running the payroll today, as some schools were caught in this situation. We can just table the Payroll and Claims Report til next month or put it on the special meeting with Mr. Cornett's Evaluation. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills and do the Payroll and Claims Report at the next regular meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the Draft Budget 2023-2024. A motion was also made and carried to approve the Superintendent's Travel Expenses for December 2022 and January 2023.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports, approve overnight/out of state trips GEAR UP: 2-day 4 College Tour – Chelsea Harris (March 9-10, 2023) University Knoxville, TN, Union College, LMU, University of Cumberland's with maximum of 16 students & chaperones are Haley Sandlin, Chelsea Harris & Sharon Adams, OCHS Junior Class Day Trip – Dollywood (May 12, 2023) Pigeon Forge, TN, Region IV Conference (February 21-24, 2023) in Atlanta, GA (Pam Chandler, Sheila Thomas, Laura Logsdon, and Alisha Baker), SECA Conference (March 2-4, 2023) in Chattanooga, TN (Sheila Thomas, Linda Turner, Linda Hall and Sheila McQueen), Bluegrass All-Regional Band (January 12-13, 2023) in Boyle County MS Performing Arts Center Danville, KY (Stevi Nolan, Brannon Nolan and Allyson Montgomery), UK Honor Band Festival (January 27-29, 2023) at the UK Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington, KY (Stevi Nolan, Brannon Nolan, Allyson Montgomery and Erin Napier), All State Jazz Band (February 8-11, 2023) at the KMEA Conference Galt House in Louisville, KY (Stevi Nolan, Justice Nolan) and the reports from each department.
The following people were employed: Alesha Little Wolfe – OCES Teacher, Mackenzie Evans – Classified Substitute, Jerome Gay – Athletic Trainer and Pam Campbell - OCES. The following people resigned: Kaila Godfrey – UNITE (effective 1/1/23 and Stephen Herald – Assistant Girls Basketball Coach (effective 1/9/23). The board would also like to recognize the following student tutors Christian Bowling, Gracie Duff, Callie Smallwood and Kevin Hayton and the student help desk worker Tim Smallwood.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
