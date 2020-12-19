In my life, I often find myself always rooting for the underdog. I love a good success story of someone that the entire world counted out doing something amazing against the odds. The same goes for sports. I’ve recently become enamored with a new sports team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The thunder have long been a successful team with lots of wins in the regular season and the playoffs. But as with anything, they’ve entered a season where they’re rebuilding with new talent. Gone are the faces of perennial all stars, now they’re young players and some even in their rookie season.
A lot of people have already given up on the Thunder and wrote them off. But like I said, I love a good underdog story. I subscribed to the NBA league pass streaming service just to watch their games. I’ve followed their stories about how they’ve got this far and I feel some kind of emotional attachment to the team. We’ve already had one preseason game and we won it, I was so happy! I know it’s going to be an up & down season, but I want to be there to support all 72 games.
It got me to thinking also about the season Kentucky is having in basketball. It’s been a long, long time since KY men’s basketball has lost 4 games in a row as of this writing. We’ve been spoiled here in big blue nation by teams that have consistently won 25+ games and competed for a championship for years now. But as soon as we hit our first patch of rough weather as a team, people are already abandoning ship and calling for Coach Cal to be fired. I think that’s insane! But it goes hand in hand with my article here, so stay with me.
Isn’t what I’ve said a lot like life sometimes? Don’t people love to be a part of something when it’s going good? But as soon as things get rocky, they want nothing to do with it?
People just like basketball teams, go through stages in our lives. In some stages, everything might be going good. We might have a good job, a budding relationship, lots of friends and personal gain during our ‘peak’ years. But, there comes a time in our lives where we have to rebuild too and start over. Maybe we lost that good job and we have one that pays the bills but not as good now. Maybe that budding relationship turned sour and after years together, you’re single again. Maybe you couldn’t afford that truck you were making payments on and turned it back in to get a smaller car. The point is, you’re in a new season and things changed. You’re the underdog now.
It’s how you find out a lot of times who really cared about you and who just cared while you were ‘up’ in life. When things are going good, it’s easy being around success that pours through in every way it can. Have you ever noticed when someone hits the lottery, they always joke about how many ‘friends and distant cousins’ they’ll have now that they are rich?
But what about when life hits you hard, who’s there for you then? What about when you lost your job or got your heartbroken by someone, who reached out to you then? Who stepped in as one of your ‘fans’ when you were in a losing streak in your life?
Because that’s when the rubber meets the road for me. I take careful notice of everything in my life, especially with people. I don’t just go by the words people tell me, because you can say anything. I go by actions because they’re more consistent and take more effort.
I pride myself on being a true friend instead of a bandwagon jumper. If you’re my friend, then it’s settled, I’m your friend. I don’t care where you work, how many 0’s are in your bank account, what you drive or what your last name is. The personal clout that you have doesn’t impress me one single bit. If we’re friends, then I’m your true friend and always will be regardless if you’re in your peak or if you’re in a rebuilding season in your life.
Never forget the people who were there for you when you were down on your luck. And just as much, never forget the people who were there only when things were going good and were beneficial to them. Be a true fan, trust the process and know there’s times in sports (and life) that you have to start over and if you care then you’ll be there and if you didn’t then you won’t. Simple as that!
