This Day in History on January 4th

1761 - Stephen Hales, English physiologist, chemist and inventor (first person to measure blood pressure), dies at 83
1789 - Thomas Nelson, American member of Continental Congress (signer of Declaration of Independence), plantation owner and
Virginia militia general, dies at 50
1847 - Samuel Colt sells his first revolver pistol to the
United States government.
1865 - New York Stock Exchange opens its 1st permanent headquarters at 10-12 Broad St, near Wall Street in New York City.
1931 - Roger Connor, American Baseball Hall of Fame 1st baseman (career HR record 138 stood for 23 years; NL batting champion 1885; NL RBI leader 1889; NY Giants), dies of a stomach illness at 73
1935 - Bob Hope 1st heard on network radio as part of
“The Intimate Revue”
1936 - Billboard magazine publishes its 1st music hit parade
1937 - Dyan Cannon [Samile Diane Friesen], American actress,
director and producer (Heaven Can Wait), born in Tacoma, Washington
1942 - 7 x NL batting champion Rogers Hornsby is 14th player
selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame 1954 Elvis Presley records his 1st demo for Sun Records at a recording studio in Memphis, “It Wouldn’t Be The Same Without You” and “I’ll Never Stand In Your Way”
1959 - USSR’s Luna 1 (Mechta) becomes the 1st spacecraft
to leave Earth’s gravity
1954 - Soap Opera “The Brighter Day” premieres
1957 - “Blondie” situation comedy premieres on NBC TV
(later on CBS)
1961 - Longest recorded strike ends as the Danish barbers’ assistants end a 33 year strike
1965 - Julia Ormond, English actress (Sabrina, Legends of the Fall), born in London, England
1977 - Mary Shane hired by Chicago White Sox as 1st woman TV play-by-play announcer
1984 - Adrian Dantley ties Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record for most free throws made in a game by converting 28 of 29 free throws in Utah’s 116-111 win over Houston at Las Vegas
2000 - American businessman and investor Mark Cuban purchases a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise for $285m
from H. Ross Perot, Jr.
2001 - Washington Wizards forward Michael Jordan becomes 4th
player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points; hits a free throw in 2nd quarter of an 89-83 win against his old team, the Chicago Bulls
2007 - The 110th United States Congress convenes and elects Nancy Pelosi as the 1st female Speaker of the House
