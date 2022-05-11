Patricia Amburgy- DUI.
Jerome Angel- court fines
Gabrielle Bailey- no show court
Della Barrett- unlawful transaction w/ child
Dwight Barry- theft of firearm
Melanie Bogie- no show court
Kristen Cates- speeding in restricted zone
Latoyia Nichole Childers- promote contraband
Chasity Combs- P.I.
Michelle Cornett- robbery, theft, burglary
Daniel Damrell- 90 day order
Ericka Deakins- no show court
Rebecca Deaton- no show court
Joshua Dozier- weekender
Darrell Estes- violate release
Jeffrey Flynn- no show court
Chelsey Geiger- possession meth
Micheal Geiger- falsely report of accident
Morris Gill- possession heroin
Trina Goosey- P.I.
Brian Hatcher- theft
Jacob Henry- A.I., possession drugs, fleeing police
Amanda Hunt- weekender
Travis Little- theft
Frank London- trafficking meth
Jimmie Marcum- possession meth
Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.
Tommy Mcintosh- no show court
Desainey Mcintosh- trafficking meth, heroin
Anthony Mitchell- assault, trafficking heroin
Curtis Reynolds- no show court
Jim Rhorer- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
Jesse Riddell- violate release
Charles Roberts- P.I., theft, possession meth
Sean Roberts- fugitive
James Rollins- theft, possession heroin, meth
Kevin Rose- weekender
Crystal Russell- no show court
Brandon Stamper- threatening
Hunter Terrill- trafficking heroin
Leslie Vanwinkle- trafficking meth
Brandon Walters- no moped license
Angel Webb- court fines
Elizabeth Wiseman- trafficking meth
