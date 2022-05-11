Patricia Amburgy- DUI.

 

Jerome Angel- court fines 

 

Gabrielle Bailey- no show court 

 

Della Barrett- unlawful transaction w/ child

 

Dwight Barry- theft of firearm

 

Melanie Bogie- no show court

 

Kristen Cates- speeding in restricted zone

 

Latoyia Nichole Childers- promote contraband

 

Chasity Combs- P.I.

 

Michelle Cornett- robbery, theft, burglary

 

Daniel Damrell- 90 day order

 

Ericka Deakins- no show court

 

Rebecca Deaton- no show court 

 

Joshua Dozier- weekender

 

Darrell Estes- violate release

 

Jeffrey Flynn- no show court

 

Chelsey Geiger- possession meth

 

Micheal Geiger- falsely report of accident 

 

Morris Gill- possession heroin

 

Trina Goosey- P.I.

 

Brian Hatcher- theft

 

Jacob Henry- A.I., possession drugs, fleeing police

 

Amanda Hunt- weekender

 

Travis Little- theft

 

Frank London- trafficking meth

 

Jimmie Marcum- possession meth

 

Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.

 

Tommy Mcintosh- no show court

 

Desainey Mcintosh- trafficking meth, heroin

 

Anthony Mitchell- assault, trafficking heroin

 

Curtis Reynolds- no show court

 

Jim Rhorer- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl

 

Jesse Riddell- violate release

 

Charles Roberts- P.I., theft, possession meth

 

Sean Roberts- fugitive

 

James Rollins- theft, possession heroin, meth

 

Kevin Rose- weekender 

 

Crystal Russell- no show court

 

Brandon Stamper- threatening

 

Hunter Terrill- trafficking heroin

 

Leslie Vanwinkle- trafficking meth

 

Brandon Walters- no moped license

 

Angel Webb- court fines

 

Elizabeth Wiseman- trafficking meth

Recommended for you