THREE FORKS REGIONAL JAIL

Christopher Cockrell- 1/28 reckless driving, no insurance.
Dwight Collins- 1/25 A.I., reckless driving, no insurance.
Rick Harris- 1/26 dis. Conduct, menacing
Matthew Knopp- 1/26 domestic assault
Travis Little- 1/25 theft
Lorrie Mays- 1/28 trespass
Frankie Mcgee- 1/29- DUI, reckless driving
Rebecca Mcintosh- 1/24 threatening
Charles Molands 30 of Irvine- 1/26 possession meth. Irvine PD
Melvin Morris 47 of Beattyville- 1/27 DUI, no insurance. KSP
Adam Putton- 1/24 violate release
Luke Phillips- 1/26 persistent offender
Jeremy Pierson- 1/28 resist arrest, assault of officer, menacing
William Puckett 30 of Irvine- 1/27 possession stolen items, fleeing police, no insurance, reckless driving, disregard stop sing
Derek Reece- 1/26 violate EPO, assault
Daniel Riddell- 1/26 P.I.
Dallas Riley 47- 1/29 possession heroin, meth. OC Sheriff Dept
Connie Lee Roberts 49 of Booneville- 1/29 possession heroin, endangering welfare of a child. KSP
Melissa Roberts- 1/29 P.I.
Fred Rogers 42 of Irvine- 1/25 dating assault
Jesse Swartz- 1/25 possession meth
Jesse Thacker 40 of Yellow Rock- 1/26 possession meth, violate EPO. LC Sheriff
James Tipton 50 of Irvine - 1/29 escape, possession meth.
Regina Vance- 1/27 DUI--
