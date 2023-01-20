Tina Michelle Oliver Elliott, age 51, departed this world on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home in Richmond, KY. Tina was born November 3, 1971 in Lexington, KY, a daughter to Roger & Freida Oliver.
She was a graduate of Lee County High School, and Eastern Kentucky University. She loved art, and in her free-time, she enjoyed jewelry making, and reading.
Along with her parents; Roger & Freida Oliver of Richmond, KY, she is survived by 1 daughter; Kyla Rain Elliott of Richmond, KY, 1 brother; Christopher Oliver, and 3 nieces; Christa, Dakota, and Ava Oliver all of Richmond, KY, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Jason Lykins officiating. She will be laid to rest in the High View Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be; Christopher Oliver, Jay Newman, Ryan Evans, Travis Isaacs, Nick Stevens, and Matthew Stevens. Honorary pallbearer; James Newman.
