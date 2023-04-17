Truck Fire at Lerose Mini Mart

On Sunday, April 9, 2023 a pickup truck driven by Brandon Lee Donathan (from West Liberty) was traveling east on Highway 30 in the Lerose community when his truck left the road and ended up sitting on top of one of the gas pumps at the Lerose Mini Mart.
Mr. Donathan started walking back down Highway 30 towards Booneville when he was arrested by Officer Baker with the KSP. He was charged with: Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 1st; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree; Reckless driving; Failure to produce insurance card; No registration receipt; Resisting arrest; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree and Leaving scene of accident - Failure to render aid or assistance. He was lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, Ky.
The Lerose Mini Mart has lost both of their gas pumps for now. They plan on getting them replaced as soon as they can to continue to serve their customers.
By:
Lisa Robinson
Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.