By: Chris Dooley
I recently had a conversation with a dear friend about life. We talked for a couple of hours about all the in and out’s of the small town life that we live in. The drama, politics, jealousy and everything else that divides all of us. My friend mentioned something to me that I’ve dwelt on a lot lately. She brought up the question “Do you think it’s just destined for some people to be alone in life?” and used some people she knew as examples. These people were of all ages but they had one thing in common, they were all alone. None of them had ever been married, none had families of their own. They grew up without a romantic interest and in their older age they still had never found someone special to spend their life with. That question troubled me so much that I laid awake in bed the other night pondering over the answer. Here’s the best I can come up with.
I think everything is lined up like domino’s in the choices we make. I believe that with our god given free will to do whatever we want and choose to be with who we want, that we set off a chain of events in our lives. Each decision leads to a different path that we have to choose which one to take. However, I feel like people can get lost on that path trying to find happiness and lose themselves in the gravity of it all. You take me for example, I’m soon to be 36 years old.
My life if I live a normal lifespan of an adult male, is basically halfway over. I’ve never been married. I’ve never even been engaged. I have no children. On my side of the family tree after me, the branches are empty. And that can be hard to swallow for me at times, because I pictured my life so differently than what it is now. With that being said, the lack of someone special in my life doesn’t make my life feel meaningless. I’ve been in some bad relationships over the years, I’ve been in some that were good but I didn’t step up and be the man I should’ve been and they went south. But being a man, I admit that I’ve not always been perfect. There’s been times in my life where I stayed in certain places too long. There’s been other times that I should’ve stayed longer. Or I should’ve said more, or said less.
But carrying those weights around like rocks on my back only chains me to a past that I’m not living in anymore. That hurt that I used to carry around inside of me because things didn’t go my way? I had to bury it in the topsoil of my heart before I could ever move on and have a life. There’s a song I love and the lyric is hauntingly accurate when it says “You have to bury your pain or your pain will bury you.” And that hits like a sledgehammer in my stomach sometimes. When you put yourself out there time and time again on display for someone and they let you down, each time you come back it gets a little harder. Because emotional hurt is invisible, we can’t see it but it’s there. Emotional trauma causes you to be unsure of the future and you may feel like there’s no happy ending for you, but that doesn’t mean you stop trying to be a good person. Maybe you find love at 40 or maybe 50. Or maybe you don’t find it at all. Maybe you're one in a million people that you are destined to find is on the other side of the state, or maybe the entire side of the United States. But if you are meant to find them, it will happen. You’ll be in the grocery store somewhere one day and you’ll have redness around your eyes where you cried yourself to sleep the night before. However, as you start down one of those aisles you’ll run into someone with the same pain in their eyes as you have in yours. Maybe you’ll strike up a conversation and never look back, it’ll click that easy. Or maybe you’ll search and search for years, only to find your special someone later in life. Maybe you’re too old to have children at the time, so you two adopt a child and make him/her your own.
It’s easy to get discouraged and wonder exactly what God is thinking up in heaven sometimes. But find peace and solace in the fact that if you’re alive then your story only has a comma at the end, not a period. And as long as you’re alive, you can be happy. God is the author of our story, he holds the pen. If he wants us to find someone, he’ll put them in our path. If he wants us out of an abusive relationship we’re in now, he’ll make a way out. Trust the timing in everything because God knows what you’ve been through and what you’ll go through down the road. I hope this encourages you, you are never alone. You never have been and you never will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.