Two Owsley County Residents Earn the Title of United States Marine

Owsley County has always had a proud history of its residents serving our country in the United States military.
2021 is no exception as two of our own have graduated from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina this past summer. PVT
Dakota Hall (left), son of David and Jennifer Hall and Charlene and Matt Mosley, graduated on August 20, 2021
PVT Trevor Hensley (right), son of Brian and Sharon Ward, graduated shortly afternoon September 17, 2021.
Marine Boot Camp is a grueling 13 week training that is acknowledged as the most difficult in the military. The training culminates in an intense 54 hour event known as “The Crucible” which tests the recruit's physical and mental resolve.
After completion, they receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor pin and have officially become a United States Marine. Our community is very proud of these two young men and thank them for their service.
