University of the Cumberlands Congratulates Winter Graduates

University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!
The following students from your local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:
Cody Lewis of Booneville, KY (41314), received their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Candace Smith of Booneville, KY (41314), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
The University wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
