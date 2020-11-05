Attention students, parents, caregivers, and community members:
The Owsley County Board of Education met last evening (Oct 26th) to consider what school would look like for the next term. The decision was made to continue remote learning through Jan 12th, 2021, with the option to provide targeted assistance for those students in need AND provide transportation when it is deemed safe for those students. Everyone agrees that students need to be in person for their best overall educational experiences but the safety of everyone was the deciding factor in this decision. Extra-curricular events were also considered, and the decision was agreed upon to follow KHSAA guidelines. The community incidence rates of COVID19, which is updated each week, will be the guiding matrix for when and how targeted assistance for students can continue during this time.
Additional resources will be available for parents and caregivers to assist with the remote learning plan including; phone mirroring option to contact teachers directly via phone calls that will ring into their device either at school or at home, engaging more students to actively participate in their remote setting, increasing more one on one contact with students and their parents, and to provide transportation for students to attend school that are struggling academically, socially or emotionally. The schools will continue to be in direct contact with the Department of Public Health(DPH) to closely monitor the community spread of COVID19 and make decisions accordingly. For more information please use the following link from KY COVID19 websites:
For more specific information about your child’s education please contact their school principal.
