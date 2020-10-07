October 9, 2020 at 4:00p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election. You may go toGovoteky.comor you can call the Clerk's office (593-5735) to request your ballot.
The County Clerk's office will be open on the three Saturdays before the election, which will be October 17th, October 24thand October 31st, 2020.
If you have any questions you can call the Owsley County Clerk's office at 606-593-5735 and they will answer all your questions.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election was October 5th, 2020. The County Clerk's office will have voter registration cards at their office on the 1stfloor of the courthouse.
Additional voting information will be available within the next week. So be watching the Booneville Sentinel for the voting updates.
