Water Witching in Appalachia

Water witching, also known as dowsing or doodle bugging, is believed to be a spiritual "gift", and was commonly practiced in mountain communities of the US, especially in Appalachia.
Water witching is a divination folk practice of locating underground water with only the help of a dowsing stick or dowsing rods. A dowsing rod usually consists of a forked y shaped twig from a cherry tree, while dowsing rods are 2 L shaped twigs.
In the science community, it is considered as pseudoscience. Here in the mountains, they disagree. Many have witnessed the power of water witching, and believe in it.
