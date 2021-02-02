Wayne Terry, 85, of Jeffersonville passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Clark Regional Hospital.  He was born May 5, 1935 to the late Ray Terry and Jalia Roberts Caudill. He was a member of Pine Grove Church, Mason #859 Booneville, Eastern Star #446 Booneville and Owsley County Sportmans Club. 

He is survived by his wife, Ella Frances Terry; two sons, Tony Terry of Mt. Sterling, KY and Timothy W. Terry; one daughter, Tammy Williams (Les) of Mt. Sterling, KY; two sisters, Bertie Gumm of Booneville, KY and Edith Fern Thomas of Connersville, IN; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A private family service with Pastor Austin Baker and Brother David Sarino officiating will be held in compliance with the Executive Orders that have been set forth by the Governor. 

