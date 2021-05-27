By: Ruth Bardin
On April 22, 2021 the OCHS Beta Club welcomed six new officers. After two years of virtual pause, the club was able to recommence and select some of the most dedicated students for leadership.
For the remainder of the year, Hunter Shouse will guide the club as President with Zachary Willis as his Vice President, Amelia Murray as Secretary, Michaeh Johnson as Treasurer, Ruth Bardin as Historian, and Hannah Taylor as Chaplain.
After this year’s officer installation, the officers will work together to plan community projects, such as the Community Clean-Up. Beta Club plays an important role in the community as they dedicate their time to serving local community members. This past Monday, May 17th, 16 students were welcomed to the club through their exceptional grades and good standing within the school.
After this year’s seniors graduate, the new students will become full members and display the club’s pillars of achievement, character, leadership, and service.
