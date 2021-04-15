Mr. Wendell “Doc” Reynolds, 67, passed away April 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., following a long illness.
He was born November 4, 1953 in Richmond, Ky. He was the son of the late Ralph & Cora Hobbs Reynolds and was the husband of Joan Bishop Reynolds. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was disabled. He was a member of the Baptist Church.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his loving wife: Joan Reynolds of Mistletoe, Ky., two sons: Mr. Wendell Dwayne Reynolds of Indiana & Jamie Reynolds of Mistletoe, Ky., two grandchildren, & two sisters: Mrs. Virginia Sea of Lawrenceburg, Ky., & Mrs. Barbara Stivers of Frankfort, Ky. Also there are several relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph & Cora Reynolds, brothers: Eugene, Robert, Everett, Sammie, Ralph Jr., James, & Carl Simon Reynolds, & Three sisters: Martha Reynolds, Gladys Little & Margaret Ann Creech.
Funeral services for Mr. Reynolds were held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Rob Morgan with the burial following in the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery on Ricetown in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
