Wesley reports Owsley County to receive $167,975 from state’s agricultural development fund

State Representative Bill Wesley is pleased to receive notification from the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee that Owsley County will receive $167,975 in funding through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund. $155,000 funding is specifically approved by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board (KADB) for a County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP,) while an additional $12,975 has been approved for a Shared-Use Equipment Lease Program.
“I am pleased to announce that Owsley County Conservation District will be receiving a combined $167,975 to go towards a County Agricultural Investment Program and a Shared-Use equipment leasing program,” said State Representative Bill Wesley. “These funding programs resulting from the legislature’s work with the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board assist in breathing life into local farming operations, and I look forward to these projects flourishing as a result of that hard work.”
This funding stems from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund that was established as a result of an accord
that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states. The legislature created the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. Legislators moved the KADB to the Department of Agriculture during the 2021 Regular Session to better serve the mission of the fund.
To learn more about the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee, please visit the Committee section of legislature.ky.gov.
