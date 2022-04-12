By: Chris Dooley
In this post Covid world, a lot of things change. For a while people couldn’t get together like they always did, in fear of getting themselves or someone else sick. Because of this, many friendships and relationships began to strain. However, I noticed the same strain in my life before covid was even a thing and it really bothered me.
As little as five years ago, I had more friends than I ever had in my life. My social life was booming, I had plans every weekend to do something or go somewhere. I was constantly getting invited to cookouts and get-togethers by all kinds of people.
Then all the sudden it was like I disappeared. The messages of ‘come hang out’ stopped coming every weekend. The “it’s been a few days and I haven’t heard from you, every
thing ok?” texts stopped coming to my inbox.
And truth be told, it cut me like a knife. Because I went from being a guy with all kinds of friends to having to wonder just who’d really be there for me if I needed them. And I’ve had this conversation with other people before and they usually tell me the same thing which I always disagree with. They say they too have friends that they haven’t talked to in forever but they’d still consider them a friend.
Maybe I’m different, but I think a friendship takes as much work as a relationship. There has to be semi-regular conversation and effort put in. I started noticing a lot of my friendships became one sided. It was me asking to hang out & catch up. It was me asking if everything was alright and if they needed anything. And the replies became slower & slower, before long they were non existent. The messages and texts that I always used to get a reply to, were being left open and never returned.
And you know the sad thing? I always thought I was a friend that’d be hard to give up on. Because I’ve been there for people when they didn’t have anyone else to turn to. I’ve bought food for mouths that would’ve otherwise gone hungry. I’ve been a shoulder to cry on when bad news comes. I’ve been there for a lot of people when nobody else was.
So with that happening, my circle in life became gradually smaller and I had to start over from scratch. I’m the same guy I always was, but I am equipped with eyes that watch people and their habits closer than I ever have before. I’m equipped with trained ears that hear contradictions and lies more than ever before.
And if it sounds like a blistering rebuttal, it very much is. I’m not saying my entire circle of friends are bad and abandoned me, I’m saying a lot of them changed and some not for the better.
As you get older, you stop worrying so much about things. As my circle of friends drastically shrinks over the last few years, it stopped bothering me so bad. I started looking for different attributes in the people that I let close to me. Personal clout, last names, finances and things like that never impressed me much.
What impresses me is if you can match the effort I put in. I’m just plain ol’ me, not out to impress nobody. I’m a simple, meek, humble guy with a very monotone voice that struggles with anxiety. You won’t see me dressed up unless it’s church time, a wedding or a funeral.
You’re not going to impress me with what you drive or what you wear. You’re not going to make me want to be your friend more because you have a bunch of picture likes on social media. You’re going to make me want to be your friend more, because of what’s on the inside in your heart.
Are you going to pass me by in the store like a ghost? Like you don’t even know me? Or are you going to go out of your way to come say hello. When you see me post a status about having a bad day, are you going to message me and see if I’m alright? Are you going to invite me over to play cards, to go watch the new movie that’s out this weekend?
Or are you going to ignore my efforts? Are you going to swipe left and delete the message without ever responding? Are you going to let our friendship die for no reason or are you going to say “I can meet him in the middle, I realize that we’ve both neglected things as friends lately and I want to make it right?”
That decision is yours and solely yours. I don’t give up on people easily and never have. I’m still right here where you left me. There’s no fence that can’t be mended. There’s no burnt bridges anywhere in my heart for people anymore.
What really matters to you? If it’s me, I’ll find out.
And if it’s not, I already have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.