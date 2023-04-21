William Finley Bowles Obituary

William Finley Bowles, 83, husband of 46 years to Carmen Rader Bowles, died Monday April 10, 2023.
Bill was born in Owsley County KY on February 17, 1940, the son of Eli and Rachel Taylor Bowles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Jimmy Joe and Junie; sisters May, Anne and Belle.
Additional survivors include one sister, Frances; one daughter, Angela Bowles Meyer-McLeroy (John); one grandson, Matthew Daniel Meyer; one granddaughter, Cassie Meyers-Burns; two sister-in-laws, Debora Rader Buckner and Patsy Rader and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was an avid sportsman belonging to the Bluegrass Sportsman League of Lexington KY and the Anderson County Sportsmen’s Club in Wilmore KY. Bill was a lover of books and could often be found on the back porch with a glass of tea reading for hours. He was an aspiring gourmet cook of all cuisines and you never left his house hungry. For a time even helping his sister Belle with a restaurant in Richmond KY.
Bill served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1967 where he was stationed in Germany for part of that time. He also lived in Alaska, Texas, California, and Arkansas before moving home to KY.
Private memorial services will be held Friday.
