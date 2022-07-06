Mrs. Wilma Francis Pendergrass, 75, passed away June 28, 2022 at the Lee County Care & Rehab Center in Beattyville, Ky., following a long illness.
She was born September 7, 1946 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Lee & Fern Combs Crawford. She was retired from the Owsley County Health Care Center and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.
Mrs. Pendergrass is survived by one son: James Edwin Pendergrass and wife Kenzieof Booneville, Ky., three grandchildren: Mr. Christopher Creech of Booneville, Ky., Mr. Matthew Pendergrass of Richmond, Ky. & Mr. Daniel Stephens of Booneville, Ky., three brothers: Mr. Thomas Craword & wife Sharon, Mr. Astor Crawford & Mr. Loy Crawford all of Booneville, Ky. one sister: Mrs. Eunice Oaks & husband Jerry of Paintsville, Ky. Also there are several relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lee & Fern Crawford, two sons: Earl & Michael Creech, one sister: Ann Masters & one brother: Ace Crawford.
Funeral services for Mrs. Pendergrass were held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Bro. Wayne Combs with the burial following in the Pendergrass Family Cemetery at Scoville in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
