Wilma Jean (Burch) Wilson, age 89, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. Wilma was born April 21, 1933, in Island City, KY, a daughter to the late Taylor and Lavada (Carmack) Burch.
Wilma was a member of the Presbyterian Church, and attended the Rock Bottom Baptist Church, in Buckhorn, KY. She was the owner of Wilson’s Grocery in Booneville for over 50 years.
She is survived by 3 daughters; Wanda (Perry) McCollum of London, KY, Carol (Michael) Turner of Breathitt County, KY and Melissa Wilson of St. Petersburg, FL, 1 son; David Wilson of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Leon Burch, 2 sisters; Beatrice Burch Peters and Lola Burch Watkins, 8 grandchildren; Tracy Barrett, Patricia (Potter) Brandenburg, Toi (David) Dean, LuVena (Brian) Hensley, April (Brandon) Stamper, Dustin Wilson, Josh (Mandy) Reed and Gina Reed, 11 great-grandchildren; Katerina Rollins, Kalisha Brandenburg, Natasha Ryan Rollins, Jacob Dean, Justin Reed, Jessie Stamper, Shawn Reed, Jody Stamper, Jace Stamper, Isaiah Reed and Lyra Reed, 2 great-great grandchildren; Adalene Sachleben and Grayson Woods and numerous nieces and nephews and close friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; James H. Wilson, siblings; Opal Burch Howard, Clyde Burch, Versel Burch, Veron Burch, Jeanette Burch Harvey and Marlene Burch McIntosh,1 granddaughter, Joy Turner, 2 great-Grandchildren, Michael Edward Portwood and Sheldon Reed.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home located in Booneville, KY. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Michael Riley and Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. She will be laid to rest in the James H. Wilson Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillefuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
