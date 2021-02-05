Winter is a Great Time for Bird Watching in Kentucky

Winter is a great time to start enjoying a variety of beautiful birds.  With the right birdfeeder and birdseed, you can watch from your own yard.

Below is some basic information when deciding what kind of birdfeeder you want.

• Put more than one feeder throughout your yard.  Some species are comfortable in crowds.  Others like their space.

• Position feeders a few feet from a bush or tree.  This gives birds a safe staging area while waiting to approach the feeder.

• Feed birds all winter.  They need the calories during the colder months and will depend on your kindness.

Check out the birdseed basics.  Different birds eat different types of food.

• Black-Oil Sunflower - This is the most popular and attracts a variety of birds. Blue jays, cardinals, chickadees, finches, nuthatches, and sparrows love it.

• Thistle or Nyjer - Both are small high-quality seeds that goldfinches love.  However, these seeds require a special bird (finch) feeder with smaller holes. 

• Mix seeds – This is popular because they attract many different types of birds.

• Suet – Which is a cake of animal fat and is a healthy source of protein for birds, especially in the winter months.

