The Madison County Fiscal Court discussed an update of broadband internet services becoming available to citizens within the county during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
“You saw the RDOF groundbreaking of 1,100 homes.” said, Chief Information Officer of Madison County Information Technology. “That was Spectrum. That was Federal dollars that were brought in. They’re doing that. I have to say that Spectrum Charter has been a great partner so far in that aspect. We have sent many emails and phone calls to them and said, ‘Hey, you’re like next door. Why are you not getting that guy?’ They will say, ‘Yes, you are right. We are sorry.’ And then, they run the needed cable to get those people that are right there.”
The issue has been despite the dedication to serve everyone, the reality has been that some homes are still unreachable and these homes are within a short distance of reachable homes. However, additional awarded funds could broaden how many citizens receive service.
“Last week, the state announced the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund Award winners. Spectrum won a bunch of money there as well.” said Iseral. “It was like 13 counties maybe; Madison County was one of those. That is 1,247 more residents that will get internet from Spectrum and what Spectrum did is they kind of dovetailed into their RDOF funds, the state funds. So, they use federal dollars to build their network out to RDOF areas and they’re going to use their own money to tap into that and provide service to the people in the state. Basically, on the other side of the road, or neighboring.”
Iseral confirms that Spectrum has been very helpful in determining what areas can be reachable and what are not.
“With that announcement actually securing that additional 1,247. That allows All Points now to give us a low-level network design cost on just what we’re going to have to service.” said Iseral.
The problem now is that internet providers are building and developing so fast in Madison County, it is hard to keep up with what areas have been reached, what will be reached, and what is still unreachable.
“It will be a part of All Points mission to help us kind of keep identifying where these people have service and where they don’t.” said Iseral.
Some areas in difficult locations are being served ahead of more servable areas and there is a reason for that.
“We have to be careful to understand that when they use federal dollars or state dollars to service, unserved people, they can do nothing else with that infrastructure until the unserved people are served.” said Iseral. “Now, why is that important? That’s important because they’re going to pass all kinds of people that are going to be served and they’re going to go, why am I not getting it, right? You will get it off of their eventually. The mission is and what they have to do with the money is run that fiber to the unserved people but it is being planned and put into place so that once the unserved people are served, they can back in and use that to serve everybody else.”
At some point, Iseral confirms All Points will expand inward into the city, providing services to everybody. This will hopefully create lower prices and options of service providers to citizens.
“The mission is, it doesn’t matter how far you are off that road, we’re coming to you.” said Iseral.
Iseral is still asking citizens to go online to www.madisoncountyky.us and click on Connect Madison County to determine whether they currently have availability to internet services at their address or not. Either way, citizens need to confirm if they have accessibility to internet service or not. This tool allows citizens to be contacted when service does become available to them. Citizens can call the offices of Fiscal Court if they have questions regarding service or they can follow updates on their Facebook page: Madison County, KY.
In other business:
• The court proclaimed June 28, 2022 as “Victoria Benge Day” in Madison County in highlight of her accomplishments and service to Madison and Clark counties through CASA.
• The court approved the 2nd Reading Ordinance of the Fiscal Court Budget for 2022-2023.
• The court approved the Treasurer’s Request to pre-approve claims and transfers through June 30, 2022.
• The court approved the resolution in regards to the Madison County Sheriff’s 2021 Local Tax Settlement.
• The court approved the MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) in regards to the Detention Center Roadside Inmate Work Crew for the duration of July 1st , 2022 through June 30th, 2024.
• The court approved the resolution in regards to the Madison County Information Technology Service Agreements for 2022-2023.
• The court approved the resolution in regards to the Madison County Information Technology Telephone & Internet Services Contract.
• The court approved the resolution in regards to the Deicing Road Salt Bid Award to Morton Salt Incorporated for $102.04 per ton.
• The court approved the appointment of Will Sharp as a board member of the Tax Assessment Board.
• The court approved the resolution in regards to the Annual Employee Adjustments for 2022-2023.
• The court approved Personnel-Golf to hire Emma Farthing as a Seasonal Outside Cart Attendant at $9.15 an hour starting on June 29.
• The court approved Personnel-Golf to hire Ashton Ward as Seasonal Grounds Crew at $10.50 an hour starting on June 28.
• The court approved Personnel-Golf to hire Adam Cole as Seasonal Grounds Crew at $10.50 an hour starting on June 29.
