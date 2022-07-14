BTS Anniversary Event

This Sunday at the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana, an event to celebrate global phenomenon BTS’s nine-year anniversary. The event will be held like the other birthday events I have attended and covered before, so I expect this one to be just as exciting. Many activities and vendors will be present as well as photo ops. These photo ops will include some from past birthday events and some new ones as well. The events are always so much fun and special not only to the fans in attendance but to each of the guests of fans also. I will be attending with my friends this time to, so I hope the two of them enjoy it too. Even if you are not a BTS ARMY, the events are still super exciting and a great way to learn about BTS and its community.
I was able to talk with Melody again for this event to discuss the changes with this event.
Question: What are some new features you were able to pull off with this new space?
Melody: With this new space, we are able to showcase a bit of a "classier" feel to our events than previously. We are able to incorporate some themed lighting and have a more cohesive feeling to our event. This space gives more of a celebration vibe than our previous spaces have, and we are super excited to share it with everyone!
Q: What are some challenges you faced when finding and putting together the event in the new venue?
M: Definitely trying to pull off our photo ops in the space! Coming up with the concepts are always a bit easier than working out the execution, so that's always a challenge! The great thing about this space is that there are a few spots that are designated for specific purposes (for example, a beverage area, serving area, etc), so not having to plan out where to put those things is helpful!
Q: What can people expect from this anniversary event?
M: They can expect even MORE photo ops, more of a cohesive atmosphere, and to have an amazing time celebrating nine years of BTS!
Q: Was this event more difficult to put together or easier as opposed to birthday event?
M: I want to say easier, because the venue itself is so beautiful and matched up so well with the celebration we wanted to throw. Photo ops are always a challenge, and promoting is something that we always find challenging as well. It's so hard to get the word out.
Q: What are some of the highlights/positives you found while putting this event together this time?
M: Exploring our creativity is always a highlight for us! It's a lot of work to put these events together, but it is so rewarding when other fans come in to the event and are wowed by our visions! That appreciation is definitely one of the best feelings!
The reason for the move to Indiana was due to a new venue location opening close to where the old venue location was located. The organizer, Melody, whom I have come to know over the past several events, is extremely excited for this new venue location and I can’t wait to see what it has to offer. Food, drinks, and raffles will still be available to guests the same as last time. Free goodies will be available for guests at the entrance with every ticket. The prizes in the raffles are always great, I even won one of them last time. The food will be provided by a different company, but I am sure it will be delicious. I had lots of fun at the last event, so I hope to see some of you there.
The event starts at 1:00 pm at the Green Tree Mall located at 757 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy Clarksville, IN. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com under BTS Festa 2022 with the event organizer being Melody Rembold. It should be an amazing time with a welcoming community of people. Everyone is always so sweet and kind at every event so come on over and learn something new while meeting some amazing people. It is sure to be a great time.
