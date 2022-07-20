BTS Anniversary Party

This past Sunday, I attended an anniversary event for BTS in Indiana. I was excited for this event as I was able to attend with one of my friends and because I knew this event was one of the bigger ones since it was an anniversary party. I was not wrong as I walked into the new venue location which was lit up with purple lighting. It gave an atheistic and warm feeling to the room as 100 people participated in the party activities and booths. There were several vendors as usual at these events and there was a free drink and cupcake with each ticket. It was exciting to see the usual vendors as well as some new people too. Even the rain outside could not damper the excitement within the room.
The festivities kicked off with several raffles and games which consisted of a scavenger hunt for an iconic BTS picture for a prize. A random dance challenge was also held in which participants attempted to dance to different BTS choreographies in front of the audience of people. The ambience and fun of the party was felt in the room as people laughed, talked, and connected through our favorite group.
The location and the amount of parking allowed for a much easier and more enjoyable experience for everyone involved. This was a great venue location for this type of event and allowed for easier access for guests, volunteers, and event organizers. My friend and I enjoyed the party and I hope to cover another soon. Everyone had an amazing time and it seemed as though this location will be a good spot for the next event. These parties are always a highlight for me as it allows me to not only to do what I love professionally but I also love being able to connect with others who enjoy the same thing I do. These parties are always so enjoyable and are a wonderful time to meet new people and have an incredible experience. Hope to see you at the next one.
