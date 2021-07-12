This past Friday, the Korean music septet group, BTS, released its third all English single Permission to Dance along with an album featuring the new single, another single released in May called Butter, as well as two instrumental versions of each. The new single has been making headlines after the huge success of the song Butter which has consistently charted in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past seven weeks since its debut. The album, named after the group’s single, Butter, released with two versions, version Cream and version Peaches. Both versions released with different collectible items such as an over 100-page picture book, stickers, a poster, lyric sheets, and several other photo items. These separate versions of albums are extremely popular in the Korean music industry and makes for a fun hobby to collect all the versions with different variations of items in each set.
The songs on the album each have a different message to give but have a fun and vibrant vibe to them. Butter, which describes about how the members are ‘smooth like butter’ and how the members can pull you in with a suave demeanor. The song itself is catchy as the lyrics captivate a meaning of charming appeal. The song continues to be played on the radio and is the group’s longest running song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the number one spot, breaking its previous song’s, Dynamite, record which sat at number one three weeks throughout its run, two of those weeks being back-to-back.
The new single, Permission to Dance, has an upbeat tone as well as a positive message. The septet’s members, like many other people, were hit hard by the pandemic. The group’s world tour is still currently on hold while the world tries to reach some sort of normalcy again. In response to the hard times, BTS wanted to bring some hope and comfort to the fans. This effort was successful with releases such as Dynamite and the group’s album BE which released in November. Permission to Dance was released not only to bring this comfort once again but also to celebrate the anniversary of when the group’s fans got the collective name of ARMY. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran and the lyrics bring a positive message to fans across the globe.
While COVID is still ongoing, the song describes the hope of this pandemic ending while also speaking on giving yourself permission to be hopeful and happy as this hard time is finally starting to slow down. The music video, which currently sits at over 100 million views, shows happy and energetic people dancing and showing hope after the hard times we have all faced. Fans or better known as ARMY, are working hard to make this a successful hit to thank BTS for the present of comfort over the course of this pandemic. To listen to the new album, Butter, it is available digitally on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music. The physical album is also available on the record label’s store app Weverse Shop, Amazon, Target, FYE and Walmart.
