You want to start a debate that’ll hold you over til the trees shed their foliage? Ask any two old timers about their preferred autumn squirrel gun for fall bushy tails. You’ll hear arguments made for the Marlin 60, Stevens 94 single bangers in various gauge configurations, 10/22’s, 870,s and all manner of pet setups they swear by. Let’s not miss the forest for big old cut White Oak trees and miss the tree dwellers for the arguments.
There is merits to each gun that one can choose. A case can be made for any chosen one. In early season the trees stubbornly hold on to the leafs making squirrels hard to see and even harder to knock loose from their perch. In these instances scaling up to 20 or 12 gauge with heavier shot can be worth the trade-off in recoil and weight. A solid 22 LR or such can do equally well but requires a little more finesse and a fine bead. In the latter part of the season with the foliage underfoot and the trees bare save yourself the beating by scaling down. In these times a light 20 gauge load, 410 or 22 will suffice for the tallest oaks. As with all marksmanship less lead can be sufficient if you’re willing to do your part to make shots.
The subject of model and make of the actual weapon is varied as stated. My personal choices are rather mundane.
1) A single shot Winchester 37 or similar in 16 gauge or 20. As age catches hold the 410 looks even more appealing. The Bear bow days of proving manhood with 82 lb draw weights are fading along with recoil being cool.
2) The venerable Ruger 10/22. Coming in a slew of configurations and options for mounting optics it is a sure fire way of knocking your limit of gray or fox tree rats from the highest Hickory. As a bonus making good shots results in no wasted meat. The rotary magazine is hands down the best feeding system going.
3) The never say die Mossberg 510. Just a bare bones 500 pump gun scaled down to minuscule sizes. It’s a no frills somewhat crude tool that’ll outlast your grandkids if you keep Democrats and rust away.
4) The Ruger Mark III/IV pistol series. With the onset of red dot optics a pistol for hunting small game is truly a solid option. While I pick the Ruger because of personal experience any of a gaggle of rimfire handguns make excellent choices. (High Standards and Woodmans if you dare) It doesn’t get any easier to pack and many skills learned will carry over to real world uses when the bushy tail may be on two legs.
5) Savage Rascals are marketed as kids starter rifles but with solid peep sights and good accuracy they can be a excellent packing rifle. The big upside is lack of weight. They weigh practically nothing and if you don’t think that matters pack pap’s Auto 5 across Wind Cave twice.
It truly is a wide open field. I purposely left out any of my personal favorite oldies but goodies. With discontinued shooters it can be a sentimental connection, a pawn shop treasure or a gun that is bought across the tailgate with a dog trade and handshake. With less and less youth interested in hunting squirrel hunting is a excellent introductory sport. It’s affordable and fun no matter if you’re on a casual walk nestling the Savage Mk2 in the crook of your arm or checking cuttings with that Remington 33 clutched in its old familiar spot worn with age. Get out. Take someone. Knock a few out. Enjoy. Tell tales. Preferably bigger than it actually was. That is the only concrete rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.